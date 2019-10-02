MURRAY,
Julia Amelia (Jule):
On Monday, September 30, 2019, peacefully, at Christchurch Hospital. Loved youngest daughter of the late Fred and Margaret Murray. Loved sister of Fred (dec), Dermot (dec), Mary (dec) and Oonah. Cherished and loved aunty of Fred (Ginge), Anne and Kay; Simon, Anthony and Tim; the late Stephen and Louise. Loved great-aunt to her grand nieces and nephews. A cornerstone in the lives of the Murray, Murdoch and Shannahan families, so loving and caring to all. The family would like to thank the staff at the Brookhaven Retirement Village for their care of Julia over the past two years. Messages may be addressed to the Family of Julia Murray c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013, or emailed to [email protected] The Requiem Mass for Jule will be celebrated at St Anne's Catholic Church, 739 Ferry Road, Woolston, Tomorrow (Friday), at 1.30pm. Thereafter private interment, alongside her brother Derm, at the Avonhead Park Cemetery.
Published in The Press from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019