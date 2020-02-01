Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia MATTHEWS. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 10:30 a.m. S. Michael and All Angels Church Oxford Terrace Christchurch View Map Death Notice



Julia Gwendoline (Judy)

(née Weissen):

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Ultimate Care Bishop Selwyn, Christchurch, on Monday, January 27, 2020. Aged 91 years. Daughter of the late Alphons Otto Weissen and the late Gwendoline Ellen May Weissen (née Carthy). Dearly loved mother of Mary (Pearson) and Helen (Saunders). Adored grandma of Tora, Amy, Mia, Ella and Ben. A very special mother-in-law to Byron and Mark. Loved sister of the late John Weissen, loved aunt and great-aunt to her family in the UK and USA. A very special and loved person to all the children she looked after in the UK over the years as a nanny and childminder. Judy will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Special thanks to all the nurses and staff at Bishop Selwyn, and to Dr Janine Searle. All messages to the Matthews Family, C/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Ashburton Cancer Support Group can be made online at bit.ly/jgmatthews2701. The Funeral Service and Requiem Mass to celebrate Judy's life will be held at S. Michael and All Angels Church, Oxford Terrace, Christchurch, on Saturday, February 8 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation.







