GUTHRIE,
Julia Ellison (Judy):
Peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Rosewood Rest Home. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim, loved mother and mother-in-law of Julie and Cheryl, Anne Sergison, Ron and Lyn, and Trevor and Huia, loved nana of Tracey, Abby and Karl; Benjie and Hayley, loved great-nana of Thane and Ivy and loved sister of Stuart and Jenny. A service to celebrate Julia's life, will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Linwood Avenue, on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 14, 2019