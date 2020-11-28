Julia BAKER

Guest Book
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Jacquelueline & Rod webb
Service Information
Service
Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Methodist Church Hall
24 Union Street
New Brighton
View Map
Death Notice


BAKER, Julia:
Julia passed peacefully at home surrounded by family, on Monday, November 23, 2020 after a lengthy illness, aged 68 years. Julia was loved by all, especially her husband Andrew, her sons Christopher, Mathew and David and her six grandchildren who adored her. To celebrate Julia's life, a service will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at 2.00pm at the Methodist Church Hall, 24 Union Street, New Brighton. We welcome all who wish to share memories and be thankful for having Julia's love and joy in our lives.
Published in The Press on Nov. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.