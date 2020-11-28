BAKER, Julia:
Julia passed peacefully at home surrounded by family, on Monday, November 23, 2020 after a lengthy illness, aged 68 years. Julia was loved by all, especially her husband Andrew, her sons Christopher, Mathew and David and her six grandchildren who adored her. To celebrate Julia's life, a service will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at 2.00pm at the Methodist Church Hall, 24 Union Street, New Brighton. We welcome all who wish to share memories and be thankful for having Julia's love and joy in our lives.
Published in The Press on Nov. 28, 2020