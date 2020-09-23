JAMES, Jula:
At Southland Hospital, Invercargill, on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Lester. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ian and Glenda (Invercargill). Cherished Grandma of Mark (dec) and Jo, Kelly and Jason Nicolson. Adored great-Grandma of Kaydn, Rylan, Tate and Nash. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Gwen and Barry Mould (Christchurch). A private service has been held. Messages to 93 Russel Street, Invercargil 9810, or to Jula's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in The Press on Sept. 23, 2020