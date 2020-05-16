Judy NICHOLSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy NICHOLSON.
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

NICHOLSON, Judy Glenise:
Connie, Robyn, Ashleigh, Matt, Trent, Cliff and their family wish to thank everyone for their kindness and support at the loss of Judy, their loved mother, mother-in-law and Nana to Archer. Judy will be greatly missed by her brother, sister and in-laws - Bruce, Nadene, Sue and Jill and their families. Messages may be addressed to the Nicholson Family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Judy was farewelled by immediate family on Thursday and they'd like to publicly acknowledge the outstanding care, kindness and support that was provided by the Christchurch Hospital Oncology and Coronary Care teams.

logo
Published in The Press on May 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.