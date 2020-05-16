NICHOLSON, Judy Glenise:
Connie, Robyn, Ashleigh, Matt, Trent, Cliff and their family wish to thank everyone for their kindness and support at the loss of Judy, their loved mother, mother-in-law and Nana to Archer. Judy will be greatly missed by her brother, sister and in-laws - Bruce, Nadene, Sue and Jill and their families. Messages may be addressed to the Nicholson Family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Judy was farewelled by immediate family on Thursday and they'd like to publicly acknowledge the outstanding care, kindness and support that was provided by the Christchurch Hospital Oncology and Coronary Care teams.
Published in The Press on May 16, 2020