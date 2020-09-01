AITCHISON, Judy:
On August 29, 2020, passed away at Cashmere View Hospital, aged 73 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Suzanne, Dale and Richard, loved nana of Jorja; Jarrett, and Angel, loved sister and sister-in-law of Alan and Lesley, Lorraine and David, Laurie and Jenny. Many thanks to the staff of Hoon Hay Rest Home, and Cashmere View Hospital for their exceptional care of Judy. A Service for Judy will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, September 3, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Sept. 1, 2020