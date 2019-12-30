HOWLAND,
Judith Doreen (nee Marsh):
On December 29, 2019, aged 62, at Nurse Maude Hospital. Wife of the late Bruce Howland, loving mother of Toni (Australia), and Corey (Christchurch), and loved Nan of Justin and Reuben. A well respected member of the Caring Community for her whole working life. Her family are very grateful for the care she received from the Oncology Dept, Dr Bridget Williams, Dr John Peebles, the staff of Health Care NZ and the Nurse Maude Palliative Care Service. Known to many, loved by all. In accordance with Judith's wishes, a private cremation will take place. Messages to 45 Third Street, Belfast 8051.
Published in The Press on Dec. 30, 2019