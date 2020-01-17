Judith WINIATA

Service Information
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
10 Rimu Street
Rotorua
Death Notice

WINIATA, Judith Ainslie
(nee Paterson):
Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, surrounded by her family. In her 74th year. Much loved wife of Tom. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Wiremu and Lenora, Solomon and Delphine, Guy and Hiratau, Tia and Kelly, and Sam and Chanelle. Dearly loved Grandmother of Regan, Wiremu, Maniah, Ammon, Thompson, Leilani, Kymani, Hawaiki, Lilly, Georgia, Amaria, Waitaha, Eden and Ainslie. Step-Grandmother of Jacob. Judy is at home until Monday. A service to celebrate Judy's life will be held at the chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 10 Rimu Street, Rotorua, at 11.00am on Monday, January 20; followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Rotorua Community Hospice Trust.
Published in The Press on Jan. 17, 2020
