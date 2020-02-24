WARD, Judith Ann:
Passed away at home with family at her bedside, on February 20, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Keith Ward and Caroline Matheson, and loved stepdaughter of the late John Matheson. Beloved "Mother Dear" of Mark, Terry, Dean, Phillip, Sharlene, and Raelene. Loved mother-in- law of Makhon, and Leanne. Loved Nana of Johnny, Olivia, Joshua, Nikki, Chloe, Christopher, Ashlee, Kerry- Ann, Zarius, and Crystal, great-Nana of Ashby, Harlyn and Autumn, and nana-in-law of Kylie. Beloved sister of the late David Ward and sister-in-law of Joan (such a wonderful sister and friend). Favourite aunt of Kerry, Carolyn, and Donna, loved great-aunt of Lisa, Shannan, Kevin, and Aimee, and friend of Maria. Judith requested no flowers, but donations to the Breast Cancer Foundation would be appreciated and may be made on their web site,
breastcancerfoundation.org.nz The family would like to invite all family and friends of Judith's to join us for a drink at the Rangiora RSA, on Friday, February 28 at 2.00pm, in remembrance and celebration of Judith's life.
Published in The Press on Feb. 24, 2020