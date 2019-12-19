Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fraser J & Sons Limited 199 Esk St Invercargill , Southland 032184095 Celebration of Life 1:00 p.m. Rosedale Bible Chapel, cnr Exmouth and Bourke Streets, Invercargill View Map Death Notice



STEVENS,

Judith Patterson (nee Mark):

Passed away peacefully in the exceptional loving care of Clare House on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, in her 84th year. Adored daughter of Archibald (dec) and Faith (dec) Mark (Te Puke). Loved wife for 60 years of the late Frederick of Lora Glen, Grove Bush and King Street. Loving mother to Helen and John Wilson (Balfour), Linda and Clarence Timperley (Christchurch), Rachel and Bevan Simpson (Invercargill), Sarah Stevens-Gieseg and Steven Gieseg (Christchurch), and Mark and Charlotte Stevens (Shepparton, Australia). Respected Ma to Katherine and Philip McCallum, Philip and Becky Wilson, Anna and Steven Walker, Matthew and Jessie Wilson, Victoria and Glen Trayner, Hazel and Matthew Clark, Marie and Andrew Fitzpatrick, Gwyneth, Logan, and Benjamin Simpson, Angus and Fraser Gieseg and Elsie Stevens. Cherished Great-Grandmother of Timothy, Zachary and Emma McCallum, Leah, Murdoch, Reid, and Elliot Wilson, Lacey, Maella, and Bonnie Trayner, Ferguson and Pearl Clark. Sister and sister-in-law of Roger and Esther Mark, Dorothy and Bert (dec) Cockeram, Ernest, Noeline (dec) and Gaye Stevens, Connie (dec) and Peter (dec) Thomson, Shirley (dec) and Nick (dec) Morait. A loved Auntie to all her nieces and nephews. A celebration of Judith's life will be held in the Rosedale Bible Chapel, cnr Exmouth and Bourke Streets, Invercargill, on Saturday, December 21, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Stroke Foundation NZ may be left at the service. Messages to 55 Alice Street, Gladstone, Invercargill 9810.







