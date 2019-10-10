Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith PARROTT. View Sign Death Notice



(formerly Quigley,

nee Dickson):

It is with great sadness that on October 8, 2019, Judith (Moo) passed away peacefully in her sleep, aged 87. She was a dearly loved mother of Jane, Pamela, Mark, Christopher and their families. Cherished Granny of Oliver, Heidi, Simon, Luke, Holly, Jordan, and Gemma, and Great-granny to four.

Will be missed deeply

and with fond memories.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages can be addressed to the Parrott family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A celebration of Judith's life will be held at St John's Anglican Church, corner of High and Church Streets, Rangiora, on Monday, October 14, at 1.30pm, followed thereafter by a private cremation.







