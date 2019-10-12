MITCHELL,
Judith Beverley (Bev):
On October 9, 2019, peacefully at Burwood Hospital, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob for 60 years, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Robyn and Ian, Ian and Christina, Andrew and Sarah, Paul and Rosheen, and Helen and Roger, amazing grandma of Robert and Nicole, Joshua and Nicole; Hayley and Josh, Anna and Luke, Cameron and Sarah; Nicole and Dave; Michael, and Felicia; and a much loved great-grandma of Lachlan, and Ashton; Evie, and Olive; Leo; Charley; and Lewis. Special thanks to the Access Community Health Carers, and Ward DG Burwood Hospital for their loving care of Bev. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Beverley Mitchell, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Bev will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, October 16, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Oct. 12, 2019