McKEGNEY, Judith
(formerly Owen, nee Croton):
Passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020, at Palm Grove Rest Home, in her 76th year. Dearly loved wife of Denis, mother of Joanne and Belinda. Amazing Nan to Charlotte, Ruby, Iris and Olive. Loved mother-in-law to Stuart and Simon.
Always in our hearts,
we know you're already up there dancing with the angels.
Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Palm Grove Rest Home. Messages to the McKegney family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A private cremation has taken place. A celebration of Judy's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Apr. 25, 2020