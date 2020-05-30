KAY, Judith Anne (Judy)
(nee Harris):
On May 26, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of the late David, loved mother and mother-in-law of Dean and Shirley-Jean (Florida), and the late Adrian. Daughter of Rita and Joe Harris and beloved sister of the late Bevan of Okains Bay. Judy was a graduate of Christchurch Nurses College and began her lifelong career in nursing in 1959, a natural-born caregiver, working in hospitals, nursing facilities and Nurse Maude until her retirement, then continuing to care and love people by doing home care for patients into her 70's. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Judith Kay, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private cremation will be held. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on May 30, 2020