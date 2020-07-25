HANNA, Judith Sarah:
May 1, 1921 – July 23, 2020
On July 23, 2020, at Anthony Wilding Retirement village, dearly loved wife of the late Henry Piers Hanna. Much cherished Mother and Mother-in-law of Sally and Wayne, (and the late Andrew Cowie), Wendy, Jillian and John, Michael and Denise, Sharyn and Russell, Victoria and Michael and loved Nana of her seventeen grandchildren, and Gran-nan of her eighteen great-grandchildren. In her 100th year; missed her card from the Queen but in the presence of the King.
Proverbs 31:28
Her children rise up and call her blessed.
Messages to the Hanna family, c/- PO Box 79105, Avonhead, Christchurch 8446. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St John Ambulance at the service or online at bit.ly/jshanna2307. A service to celebrate Judith's life and passion for Jesus, will be held at Majestic on Durham, cnr of Durham St South and Wilmer St, on Wednesday, July 29, at 10.30am. Carparking available off Wilmer St. After the service there will be a private interment.
Published in The Press on July 25, 2020