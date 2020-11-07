GIBSON,
Judith Anne (Judy):
Suddenly at Christchurch Hospital on November 2, 2020. Loved mother of Grant, Stuart, and Owen (England). Loving Mumma of wee Marshall, and long-time friend of Kev. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Nigel and Sue, Tracy and Steve, Debbie and Julie, Pauline, Cheryl and Paul, and David. Loved Aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service for Judy will be held in Our Chapel, 12 High Street, Rangiora, on Tuesday, November 10, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Nov. 7, 2020