GARRICK, Judith Catherine
(formerly Dorn) (nee Stanton):
Passed away suddenly July 5, 2019, at Auckland Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Much loved wife of Peter, mother of Phillip and Michael, sister of Elaine and Paul, and cherished by all her family and grandchildren. A Requiem Mass for Judith will be held at St Mark's Catholic Church, 334 Pakuranga Rd, Pakuranga, Auckland, at 11.00am, on Thursday, July 11, 2019. A prayer vigil will be held at 7.30pm on Wednesday, July 10, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 84 Kelmarna Ave, Grey Lynn.
