DOWNEY, Judith Ann:
Passed unexpectedly and peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of Harry. Beautiful mother and mother-in-law of Anita, Sonja and Ivan, Billy, and Tony. Treasured grandmother and great-grandmother. Judith will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Messages for the Downey Family may be sent C/- P.O. Box 39127, Christchurch 8545.
"Finally at home with her
Lord Jesus"
A Celebration of Judith's life will take place in our Christchurch Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Monday, November 25 at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Nov. 23, 2019