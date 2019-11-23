Judith DOWNEY

Service Information
Christchurch Crematorium Chapel
65 Vickerys Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033416117
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 a.m.
Christchurch Crematorium Chapel
65 Vickerys Road
Wigram
Death Notice

DOWNEY, Judith Ann:
Passed unexpectedly and peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of Harry. Beautiful mother and mother-in-law of Anita, Sonja and Ivan, Billy, and Tony. Treasured grandmother and great-grandmother. Judith will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Messages for the Downey Family may be sent C/- P.O. Box 39127, Christchurch 8545.
"Finally at home with her
Lord Jesus"
A Celebration of Judith's life will take place in our Christchurch Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Monday, November 25 at 10.00am.

Published in The Press on Nov. 23, 2019
