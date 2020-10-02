DICKISON,
Judith May (née Scott):
Passed away with family around her on September 29, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late William Dickison. Loved and respected mother of Sharon, Wayne, Donna and Angela. Sister to Noel, Patsy, Lorraine and Gordon. Much loved grandma to Joshua, Hannah, Jacinda, Katie, Tom, Paige, Brianna and Rilee. Great-grandma to Laticia and Tyler. Aunt to many. A "send off" is to be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 2.00pm, at 21 Shakespeare Road, Opawa, as Judith requested. In lieu of flowers, donations to breast cancer research or Nurse Maude would be appreciated.
Published in The Press on Oct. 2, 2020