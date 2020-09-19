Judith BROWN

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time"
    - Brenda Bishop
  • "So very sorry.. My Sis.. Graham"
    - Graham
  • "R,I,P Aunty Jude Love to everyone who's heart she touched..."
    - Kaylee Boyd
  • "Deepest heartfelt sympathy to you all at this time. Kevin..."
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Canterbury Crematorium Chapel
Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road
Death Notice

BROWN, Judith Shirley:
Suddenly, on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at home, aged 55 years. Loved and cherished soul mate of Graeme. Loved and adored mother of Amy, and Tony; and loved stepmother of Jared, and Blair. Loved deeply by her pets Harley, Mr, and Munta. A loved friend to many. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Judith Brown, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A Celebration of Judith's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Wednesday, September 23, at 11.00am.

Published in The Press on Sept. 19, 2020
