BRITT,
Judith Elizabeth (Judy):
Passed peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at home surrounded by her family and friends. Beloved mother of Andrew, Joanne, Hayley and Lisa. Cherished grandmother to all her precious 11 grandchildren.
"Forever and always in our hearts and minds"
Messages may be addressed to the Britt family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Judy's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 3.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 13, 2019