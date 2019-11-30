BENTLEY, Judith Marie
(Judy) (nee Bates):
On Tuesday, November 26, 2019, passed peacefully away after a short illness at Christchurch Hospital; in her 100th year. Loved wife and companion of the late Pete (Leo). Loved Aunt of Diane and Jan (Masterton), Glen and Brian, Sandra, John (deceased) and Judy, Grant and Fay (Rolleston), Colin and Helen (Timaru). A loved Aunt, Great-Aunt, Great-Great-Aunt, and loved by other extended family members. Thank you Ilam Lifecare and Ward 26, Christchurch Hospital, for your love and care. At Judy's request a private cremation has taken place. A gathering to remember Judy will be held late January. Messages to the Bentley family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press on Nov. 30, 2019