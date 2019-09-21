AGER, Judith Mae
(Wood) (nee Verrall):
On September 16, 2019 at WesleyCare, in her 97th year. Dearly loved wife of the late David Wood and John. A much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynda and David Gower, and Brett and Tui Wood. A much loved Arhen and granny of Andrew, Rodney, Matthew, Richard, Simon and Sarah. A loved great-grandmother of Finn, Brooke, Isabella, Charlotte, William, Milla, James, Ayla, Kate and Luke. In accordance with Judith's wishes, a private funeral service has been held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 21, 2019