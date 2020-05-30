MURDOCH,
Joycelyn Florence:
The family of Joy wish to extend our heartfelt thanks for all the cards, flowers, baking, lovely messages and emails following the passing of Joy. We would especially like to thank Lamb & Hayward and the residents of Summerset Retirement Village for the beautiful drive through farewell for Joy. We are so very grateful to Elms Court Lifecare and their staff for their outstanding care and kindness. We also thank Jude McNab for conducting the service so compassionately and all who paid tribute and to all who attended her funeral, we are very grateful. It is impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our deepest thanks from the Murdoch Family.
Published in The Press on May 30, 2020