BOYCE, Joycelyn May
(Joycie Boycie):
On October 9, 2019, passed away peacefully at Palm Grove Rest Home, aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Winnie, much loved mum of Hamish, Lisa, Aaron, and Sam, and respected mother-in-law of Teenie Weenie, Wayne, and Oscar, Becks, and Hudson, loving grandma and G'ma of Fynn, and Ruby; Jesse, Dusk; Trinity; Huddie, and Nova, loved 'Greatie' of D'Lonte, Ryder, Willow, and Bailee, and loved 'Mumsie', and friend to the countless many. A special thanks to the wonderful staff at Palm Grove, Nikau Wing, and Dr Sorcha, for their love and care of Joycelyn and her family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Joycelyn Boyce, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to celebrate Joycie's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, October 15, at 10.00am, interment to follow.
Published in The Press on Oct. 11, 2019