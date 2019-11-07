RHODES, Joyce Elizabeth
(nee Kiesanowski):
Passed away peacefully on November 4, 2019 at Palm Grove, Christchurch, aged 90 years young. Dearly loved wife of the late Sandy. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Eddy, Philip, Gary and Annie. Loved grandmother of Kim, Nick, Tim, Perryn, the late Sarah, Samuel, and all their partners and great-grandmother of Marshall. A Private cremation has taken place. A celebration of Joyce's life will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 10.00am at the Garden Bar Café, 110 Marshland Road. Family and friends welcome.
'Our wee chocolate lover'
will be sadly missed.
Published in The Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019