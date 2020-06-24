Joyce REID

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce REID.
Service Information
G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals
58 Coleridge Street Sydenham
Christchurch, Canterbury
033790196
Death Notice


logoREID, Joyce Alma:
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Nurse Maude Hospital on June 20, 2020; aged 92 years. Loved daughter of the late Ada and Lawrence Reid. Beloved sister, aunty and great-aunty to her family. Special thanks to the Nurse Maude Hospital staff, St John Ambulance crew, and Dr John Peebles for their care and support. At the request of Joyce, a private family service will be held at a later date. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Joyce Reid, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148.
Rest in Peace

logo
Published in The Press from June 24 to June 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.