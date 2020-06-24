REID, Joyce Alma:
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Nurse Maude Hospital on June 20, 2020; aged 92 years. Loved daughter of the late Ada and Lawrence Reid. Beloved sister, aunty and great-aunty to her family. Special thanks to the Nurse Maude Hospital staff, St John Ambulance crew, and Dr John Peebles for their care and support. At the request of Joyce, a private family service will be held at a later date. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Joyce Reid, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148.
Rest in Peace
Published in The Press from June 24 to June 27, 2020