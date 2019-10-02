REID, Joyce:
Passed away peacefully at Diana Isaac Retirement Village Hospital on September 27, 2019, aged 77 years. Joy (Joyce) (nee Maughan) was the dearly loved wife of Norm (Ricky). Dearest Mam of Glen and Lee, dear Mam-in-law of Andrea, proud Nana of Callum, Kate, William, Frances Patrick, Kyla and great-grandson Payton. Donations, in lieu of flowers, would be welcome from relatives and friends to the Motor Neurone Disease Association New Zealand and may be made at the service. Messages may be posted to the Reid Family, C/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. The Funeral Service for Joy will be held at The Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entrance from Wilkinsons Road, on Friday, October 4, at 2.30pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 2, 2019