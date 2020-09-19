PALLISER, Joyce Ellenor:
In her 93rd year, Joyce died peacefully after breakfast on September 14, 2020 preparing to feed the birds. Loving, generous and determined, Joyce was a supportive role model to friends and family. Cherished wife of the late Brian; loved mother of Grant, Hudson, Mark and Claire. Loving Gran of Mason, Cameron, Larna, Laura and their partners; and doting Grandy to Ira, Cherry, Emma, Finley, Isabelle, Evie, Mahi, Mila, Jed and Molly. Proxy 'Gran' to Merin, Vance and Aunty Joyce to many. The family wish to thank the Summerset staff and Joyce's special carers, and the NCC library volunteers who kept her supplied in books. As per Joyce's wishes, a private family service has been held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Nelson SPCA, PO Box 50, Nelson, to honour all her furry friends.
Published in The Press on Sept. 19, 2020