Passed away peacefully in the presence of family at Oxford Hospital, on Monday, July 13, 2020. Joyce was a very cherished and loved wife of the late Peter, mother and mother-in-law of Lynette, Sandra, David (deceased) and Janet, the late Neil, and the late Brent, loved grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunty and friend too many. Her love was unconditional and we were blessed to have her. The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Oxford Hospital for the amazing care, love and support they gave Joyce, during her 13 months there. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Joyce O'Loughlin, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Joyce will be held at the Oxford Working Men's Club, 160 High Street, Oxford, on Friday, July 17, at 1.00pm, thereafter interment in the Oxford Cemetery.







