LISSAMAN, Joyce Lister
(nee Dollar):
Passed away peacefully, on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Bethsaida Retirement Village, Blenheim. Aged 87 years. Cherished and loved wife of John, for 58 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Warwick and Lisa, Helen, Mark and Tania, and Tim and Kay. Adored Granny of Abbey, Sam, and Zac; Max and Finn. Loved youngest sister of the late Jean Paterson, and Doris Cheesman, and aunt and great-aunt to her extended family. Messages may be sent to the Lissaman Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. Donations to the Royal NZ Foundation of the Blind would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 2246, Stoke, Nelson 7041. A funeral service for Joyce will be held at St. Christopher's Anglican Church, Weld Street, Blenheim, at 11.00am, on Tuesday, July 2, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in The Press on June 29, 2019