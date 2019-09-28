LATHAM,
Joyce Annette (nee Ragg):
Died peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill Latham for 49 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Megan, Stephen, Kath, Joanne, and Gregory and Annetta. Much loved Granny of Sam and Lucy, Rowan and Kate, Jackson, and William. Special Aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Much respected golfer. A real champ. Messages for the Latham family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch, 8545. A private service for Joyce has been held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 28, 2019