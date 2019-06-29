KING, Joyce Peggy (Joy):
Peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Neil Hawkins and Lynley. Loved grandmother of Krystal, Ryan, Elena, Ethan, and Lewis, and great-grandmother of Beau, and Darcy. The family wish to thank the wonderful staff at George Manning Lifecare for their love and support. A Memorial Service to celebrate Joy's life will be held at the Rangiora R.S.A., 82 Victoria Street, Rangiora, on Tuesday, July 9, at 1.30pm.
Finally at Peace
Published in The Press on June 29, 2019