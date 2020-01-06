KERR, Joyce Marie:
Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in the loving arms of her children, going into her 87th year. Loving mother of Susan (deceased), Robin, and Chris, and their partners Craig, and Miyuki, greatly loved by her grandchildren Ruby, Marie, and Melissa, and her extended family.
"Her generosity of spirit and friendship will be missed by all who were close to her; and whose lives she touched".
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Joyce Kerr, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Joyce, donations to the SPCA Canterbury would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Memorial Service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, January 9, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Jan. 6, 2020