HASTINGS, Joyce:
On October 14, 2019, peacefully at Parklands Hospital, in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Carolyn and Geoffrey, and Patricia and Ian, and a treasured nana, great-nana and great-great-nana. Special thanks to the staff at Parklands Hospital for their exceptional care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Joyce Hastings, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Cut flowers only please. A Service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Tomorrow (Wednesday) at 6.00pm.

Published in The Press on Oct. 15, 2019
