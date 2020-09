GREAD, Joyce May:(formerly of Belfast) Passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Elmswood Hospital, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Digger, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jillian, Paul and Faye, loved Grandma Joyce of Daniel and Gabrielle, Scott and Hannah, and the late Benjamin, and Great-Grandma of Ella and Charlotte. Our special thanks to Val and her staff at Elmswood Hospital for their wonderful care of Joyce over the last 3 years. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Joyce Gread, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Joyce will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 10.00am. Private cremation to follow.