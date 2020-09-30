Joyce GREAD

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you and all your family Paul and Faye. With..."
  • "Thinking of all the Gread family after the passing of..."
    - Katie McStay
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

GREAD, Joyce May:
(formerly of Belfast) Passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Elmswood Hospital, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Digger, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jillian, Paul and Faye, loved Grandma Joyce of Daniel and Gabrielle, Scott and Hannah, and the late Benjamin, and Great-Grandma of Ella and Charlotte. Our special thanks to Val and her staff at Elmswood Hospital for their wonderful care of Joyce over the last 3 years. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Joyce Gread, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Joyce will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 10.00am. Private cremation to follow.

logo
Published in The Press on Sept. 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.