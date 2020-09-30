GREAD, Joyce May:
(formerly of Belfast) Passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Elmswood Hospital, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Digger, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jillian, Paul and Faye, loved Grandma Joyce of Daniel and Gabrielle, Scott and Hannah, and the late Benjamin, and Great-Grandma of Ella and Charlotte. Our special thanks to Val and her staff at Elmswood Hospital for their wonderful care of Joyce over the last 3 years. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Joyce Gread, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Joyce will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 10.00am. Private cremation to follow.
Published in The Press on Sept. 30, 2020