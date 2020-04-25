GRAHAM, Joyce Elaine
(Bunty) (nee Kirby):
Formerly of Paraparaumu and South Brighton, Christchurch. On April 22, 2020, peacefully at Cashmere Home, Johnsonville. Aged 90. Dearly loved wife of the late David. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Simon, Fiona and Cameron, and Gwyneth and Chris. Cherished grandmother of David, Kate, Henry, Joseph, Grace, Alice, Jack and Rosa. The family would like to thank the staff of Cashmere Home for their wonderful care of Bunty over the last six months. A private cremation has been held.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in The Press on Apr. 25, 2020