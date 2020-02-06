FOSTER,
Joyce Patricia (nee Sherry):
On February 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill, cherished and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gary and Pam, Trish and Jim, Kevin, Tracey and Craig, and Dave and Janine, adored grandma of Sharee, Carey, and Mel; Jayne; Sam, and Kea; Will, and Aidan, treasured great-grandma of Hayden, Aimee, and Annabelle; Reagan, and Shannon; Jack, and Sarah; Hayze, Waimarama, and Kyza; and Noah. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Joyce Foster, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Joyce will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, February 10, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Feb. 6, 2020