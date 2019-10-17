Joyce ENTWISTLE

Geraldine Funeral Services
186 Talbot Street
Geraldine, Canterbury
036938788
ENTWISTLE, Joyce Laura
(nee Blomquist):
Peacefully at McKenzie HealthCare, Geraldine, on October 16, 2019, with her family at her side. Dear heart of the late Roy, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Antony and Sharon, Jan and Geoff, and Kim. Granny of all her much loved grand and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held at St Mary's Anglican Church, Geraldine, on Friday, October 18, at 1.30pm. Messages to the Entwistle family, 36 Bennett Road, RD 22, Geraldine.

Published in The Press on Oct. 17, 2019
