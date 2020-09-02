EDGAR, Joyce Irene (Joy):
Peacefully at Adriel Rest Home, Amberley, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Wattie. Loved mum of Vicky, Lyn and Leith, Gayleen and Stephen. Loved Nan of Scott and Abby; Emma (deceased) and Amy; Michael and Joe, and her 10 great-grandchildren. A special thank you to the staff for their warmth, kindness and care of Joy. Messages may be addressed to the family of Joy Edgar, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A service for Joy will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Friday, September 4, at 10.30am. Private family burial thereafter.
Published in The Press on Sept. 2, 2020