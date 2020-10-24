CROWLEY,
Joyce Isobel: QSO, JP
Pauline Crowley-Zieltjes, Tony Zieltjes and family wish to thank all those who supported us by praying with us during Mother's illness, sending flowers, letters, cards and cooking for us all during the loss of our Mother . A Special thanks to Colin Knowles of Abraham's, Fathers Freddie Barte, Brian Carmine and John Lucas and to all of those who attended the Rosary and Requieum Mass celebrating the long adventurous life of our Mother.
Bless you all. Spero in Deo.
Published in The Press on Oct. 24, 2020