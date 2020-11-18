CHAMBERS, Joyce Barbara:
On November 17, 2020. Suddenly, at Greymouth. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert (Bob). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Rodney and Karen, Darryl and Cathie, and Rosemary and Shayne Flannagan. Loving Nana of Ruth and Sam, Sam, and Sarah; Andrew, Charlotte, and Martin; Molly, Jimmy, Patrick, and Michael, and Great-Nana of the late Ryan, and Jasper. Messages to the Chambers family, PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. In lieu of flowers donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Special thanks to the Hokitika St John and Grey Base Hospital. A service for Joyce will be held at St David's Union Church, Allens Road, Ashburton, on Saturday, November 21, commencing at 11.00am, thereafter a private interment.
Published in The Press on Nov. 18, 2020