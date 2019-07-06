Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce CAYFORD. View Sign Death Notice



Joyce passed peacefully in her 97th year, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Much loved wife of the late Keith. Treasured mum of Joel, Terry, Judy Gabites, Russell (deceased), Andrea, and Greg (Jim) and mother-in-law of Jan, Liz, Calvin, Mark, and Heather. Cherished Gran of Scarlett, Maddie, and Emily; Hannah, and Caitlin Booth; Tessa Taylor, and Blair, and Bridget Gabites; Nick, and Tim Wareing; Adam, and Daniel Brown; Ellen, and Lauren; and Great-Gran of Brooke, and Mitchell Taylor; Alice, and Olivia Gabites; Ivy Brown; and Alexander Brown. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty to her extended families. Grateful thanks to the staff at Elloughton Gardens for their loving care of Joyce. A private cremation has been held. A family memorial service will be held in spring - Joyce's favourite season. Notices and cards to Judy Gabites, 1 Lincoln Street, Timaru 7910.









