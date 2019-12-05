Joyce BUGDEN

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 a.m.
Death Notice


logoBUGDEN, Joyce Ann "Joy"
(nee Milmine):
On Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Southland Hospital, aged 85. Dearly loved wife of Gordon for 65 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of the late Peter, Russell and Fran (Mosgiel), Roger and Di (Invercargill), Grant and Airma (Auckland), and Craig and Suzannah (Southbridge). Loved Nana of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Joy's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Saturday, December 7, at 10.00am, followed by private interment. Messages may be sent to 53 Hoffman Court, Invercargill 9810, or to Joy's tribute page at
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes

Published in The Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
