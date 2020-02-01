BRUNTON, Joyce Daphne:
Promoted to Glory
On January 29, 2020 peacefully at home, in her 93rd year. Dearly loved and treasured wife of the late Doug. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Cheryl and Leo, and Stephen and Grayson. Much loved Grandma and best friend of Phil. Sister-in-law and treasured friend of Lesley, loved Aunt and friend of Allan, and loved friend of Norma. Beloved Aunty Joyce to her great niece and nephews; Wendy, Cory and Theresa, and Aaron and Nikki, and her great grand nieces and nephews; Cairo, Brayden, Joshua; Gabrielle, Emma, Nick, and Jessica. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Joyce to Plunket would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/bruntonjd2901 Messages may be addressed to 'The family of the late Joyce Brunton' c/- 19 London Street, Richmond 8013. A Celebration of Joyces life will be held in the Salvation Army Citadel, corner of Salisbury and Colombo Streets, Christchurch on Wednesday, February 5, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020