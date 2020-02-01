Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:30 p.m. Salvation Army Citadel corner of Salisbury and Colombo Streets Christchurch View Map Death Notice





BRUNTON, Joyce Daphne:

Promoted to Glory

On January 29, 2020 peacefully at home, in her 93rd year. Dearly loved and treasured wife of the late Doug. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Cheryl and Leo, and Stephen and Grayson. Much loved Grandma and best friend of Phil. Sister-in-law and treasured friend of Lesley, loved Aunt and friend of Allan, and loved friend of Norma. Beloved Aunty Joyce to her great niece and nephews; Wendy, Cory and Theresa, and Aaron and Nikki, and her great grand nieces and nephews; Cairo, Brayden, Joshua; Gabrielle, Emma, Nick, and Jessica. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Joyce to Plunket would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/bruntonjd2901 Messages may be addressed to 'The family of the late Joyce Brunton' c/- 19 London Street, Richmond 8013. A Celebration of Joyces life will be held in the Salvation Army Citadel, corner of Salisbury and Colombo Streets, Christchurch on Wednesday, February 5, at 1.30pm.







