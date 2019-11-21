BENNETT, Joyce:

Passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019, with her family by her side, aged 98. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Allan and Marilyn, Robert and the late Shona, Carol, Clive and Sharon, Rosemary and Anthony, and the late David and Pauline. Much loved sister of Margaret, Jean, Nancy, Clive and Jim. A much loved nana of all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. According to Joyce's wishes a private cremation has been held. On December 8, at 1.00pm, Joyce's ashes will be interred at Hokitika Cemetery with her late brothers, where you are welcome to pay your respects. Messages to 699 Cape Foulwind Road, RD 2, Westport 7892.

