BARCHAM, Joyce (Joy):
On January 18, 2020, Joy passed away after a long illness, aged 84 years. Beloved wife of Pat, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Suzanne Barcham, Fran Barcham and Richard Newth, Liz and Ruki Watene, Stephen Barcham and Nicole Boucher, and loved nana of Breyan, Joshua, Amy, and Raphaella. A very special thanks to the caring staff at Addington Gardens for looking after Joy and for their support over six years. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Joy Barcham, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kingdom Resources Trust would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Private Cremation has been held for Joy. A Service to celebrate Joy's life will be held in South West Baptist Church, 244 Lyttelton Street, Spreydon, on Friday, January 31 at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Jan. 25, 2020