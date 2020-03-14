Acknowledgment

BAIRD, Joyce Gwendoline:

Alan, Sheryl, Luana and Michelle; together with their families, would like to thank all who offered support, baking, flowers, food and condolences in the days that followed the recent loss of our cherished wife and mother. We appreciate all those who were able to come to the service honouring mum's life, especially those who travelled. A very special thanks to Michael who travelled to conduct the service. We would like to acknowledge the care received for Joyce by the oncology nurses at Christchurch Hospital over the past 3 years, friends and family who were able to drive Joyce to appointments, drop off meals, baking and generally supporting mum. We would like to acknowledge the nurses of Nurse Maude hospice and also the team who visited everyday to ensure we were able to care for mum, at home, in her final days. We are eternally grateful for all the support we as a family have received. There is a huge gap left in our lives since Joyce's passing. We miss having this extraordinary lady in our lives.

Joyce, you left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, you're always

at our side.

Gone, but never forgotten.



