WEST, Joy Lilian:
Promoted to Glory
On June 4, 2020, at her home, aged 91 years. Dearly loved and treasured wife of the late Alister. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Susan and the late Rob Heine, Barbara and Michael Warren, and Ron and Mary West. Dearly loved Nana Joy of Michael, Sam, and Emma; Jacob, Caleb and Naomi, Josh, and Aaron, and great-nana Joy of Alex, Tyler, Zoe, and Aeon. Messages to the West family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A celebration of Joy's life will be held in The Salvation Army, Christchurch City, Worship and Community Centre, corner of Colombo and Salisbury Streets, on Thursday, June 11, at 1.30pm. Joy will be interred at Belfast Cemetery on Friday, June 12, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press from June 8 to June 10, 2020